4 Magnolia ISD campuses locked down as precaution

- Bear Branch Elementary, Bear Branch Junior High, Bear Branch 6th grade and Ellisor Elementary schools in the Magnolia Independent School District are locked down as a precaution while Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies search for someone who ran away from them near the intersection of FM 2978 and FM 1488. Other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search and a perimeter has been established. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

The search effort is not related to an active shooter scenario or bank robbery.