Three mayors make Plan Houston a reality News Three mayors make Plan Houston a reality Tuesday night's event was called Building this City and everyone in attendance would agree Houston is nothing like it was in the 80's and 90's.

In fact, the city has changed by leaps and bounds since Houston last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004. Return visitors will see a greater array of restaurants high rises and green space.

This year's match up between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons is expected to generate $350 million for Houston.

Some of the new sights and sounds here for the big game are due to Plan Houston.

The plan was an idea formed by the Brown Administration, pushed heavily by the Parker Administration, and is gaining even more steam with the Turner Administration.

"I was advised as mayor by law Houston required that we have a master plan for the city which no other mayor had ever done as I understand so we started that and out of that grew Blueprint Houston that we have today," said former mayor Lee P. Brown.

"There's this idea that because we're an unzoned city we don't need to do any planning. On the contrary, the least restrictive you are, the more you have to do planning to make sure you don't have any train wrecks down the road," said former mayor Annise Parker.

"We're building a city not for yesterday or today we're building a city for the future," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.