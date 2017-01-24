Deputy constables say male shot female neighbor who later died

- Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables have detained a male after his female neighbor was shot in the Spring area and later died.

Deputy constables arrived to a home on Mourning Dove Drive near Bassbrook Drive in north Harris County at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report that a male had discharged a handgun at the female neighbor. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives unit and the crime scene unit have taken over the investigation. The motive for the shooting has not been established.