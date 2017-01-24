Principal says students exchanged gun on campus

- The principal of Angleton High School released the following statement on the campus Facebook page on Tuesday:

Dear Students and Parents,

Earlier today, Angleton High School administration received a tip that a student had a gun on campus. The AHS administrative staff and AISD Police Department immediately investigated and determined that a student exchanged a gun with another student on campus. The student quickly left campus with the gun.

The staff and police acted immediately. The gun was confiscated off campus, and it is now a police matter.

AISD will not tolerate anyone who puts others at risk and will hold students accountable for their actions as dictated by state law and school board policy.

We appreciate the person who shared the information with us. It is vital that people let us know anytime they hear something disturbing, even if they are not sure it is real. At AISD, we will treat every report and tip seriously to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

We urge you to talk with your children about the importance of letting their teachers, principals, counselors and police officers know when something could be dangerous. As they say in New York City, if you see something or hear something, say something.

Jerry Crowell

AHS Principal