Houston Firefighters find three children left at Fire Station 69

- According to police, a woman showed up at 1am at HFD Station 69 and dropped off three children, a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old. The fire station is located off the West Same Houston Parkway.

Police say the woman reported that she is not a relative of the children, but discovered inside an apartment unit on Lakeside Estates drive alone. The woman said she then called CPS and was told to take the kids to Station 69 where they were then picked up by CPS.

Firefighters saved the day, by caring for the children until they were taken to a hospital to check on their condition.