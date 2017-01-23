How to get around downtown for the Super Bowl News How to get around downtown for the Super Bowl

- Whether you're on La Branch or Avenida De Las Americas you've probably noticed a few signs going up. Road closures already in place as folks start prepping for Super Bowl LI.

"It's crazy and I think they are closing down this street while the Super Bowl promotions and we don't know where we are going to park", says Sarah Lopez.



"Well it's causing a lot of traffic we can't get to pick up our customers, I'm with Uber", says Kathy Minter.

For those of you that live here or are just visiting for the big game, there's an app to help you get around.

Kevin Cooper with the Super Bowl Committee says the Houston Super Bowl app has everything you need, from Uber information to road closures. "Anything that is within close proximity, La Branch, Polk which is a main artery to get into main downtown, they are kind of slimming those artery ways but the most important thing that we want to make sure that you have is an alternative, I think a really great place to exit would be Gray Street", says Cooper.

It also gives you times for Metro train routes. "We've don't this before we want Houstonian's to know that we are there for them also because there are many people who will be coming into town to enjoy the game and festivities, but there are a lot of people that have to work to make those festivities happen", says media manager for Metro Margaret O'Brien-Nelson.

For Super Bowl 38 here in Houston Metro had already been up and running for about a week and carried about 65,000 fans. For the Final 4 in April of last year more than 250,000 fans road the rail, at some points even carrying up to 6,000 passengers an hour.



This time Metro is offering $3 all day passes and to help with the congestion the green and orange train lines will be free the week of. "All of our trains will connect to a huge system or circulator busses that are here throughout the downtown area, you can get over to discovery green, the Toyota center, you can go to the hotels, whatever you want to do", says O'Brien-Nelson.









