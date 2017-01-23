One person killed in drive-by shooting in Spring

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 23 2017 09:36PM CST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 09:48PM CST

SPRING, Texas (FOX 26) - Pct. 4 Deputy Constable's Office is on the scene of a drive-by shooting in Spring where one person was killed.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Cypresswood near I-45.

Homicide investigators are en route.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston