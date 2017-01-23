10-year-old girl missing from Baytown

- Baytown Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her home yesterday.

Police say Jaidyn Amiot, 10, was last seen by her grandmother asleep in her bed at 11 a.m. January 22. When the grandmother went to check on her between noon and 1 p.m., the girl was missing. The girls pajamas were lying on her bed, indicating she may have left willingly.

Jaidyn is described as 5'2", 120 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, with a medium complexion. She may be wearing black or white tights and an orange tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 281-422-8371.