Dog bites, scares off woman's attacker in The Woodlands

- Deputies say a dog attacked and bit a man who attacked the dog’s owner while they were out for a walk in The Woodlands.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the 38-year-old woman was walking her dog on the bike path on Sawmill Road on Saturday, when an unidentified man grabbed her shoulder from behind. The man grabbed her forcefully enough to leave a scratch.

The woman’s dog attacked and bit the man. He ran off screaming, leaving a trail of blood behind. The woman went home and called the authorities.

MCSO said they will increase patrols in the area and continue investigating.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, clean shaven, 5’10”, and 175 lbs. The suspect was wearing black jogging pants, a red shirt, and black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.