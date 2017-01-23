Teachers win Super Bowl LI tickets

- Acquiring tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston is no simple feat, but two Houston-area teachers were each rewarded with tickets for the Big Game on Feb. 5.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science and Shell hosted more than 400 teachers, school administrators, student teachers, education undergraduate and graduate students, and home school educators from throughout the Houston area for The Educator Event. They each earned three hours of CPE credit, took part in workshops and learned about incredible scholastic opportunities provided by museums, educational non-profits and other Houston-area organizations.

Shell, a founding sponsor of the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, supports STEM education in the Houston area and offered a surprise incentive to the dedicated teachers in attendance.

Tasha Leverton, a homeschool teacher in Houston, and Lilliana Martinez, from Cimarron Elementary in the Katy Independent School District,