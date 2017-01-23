Two suspects wanted in aggravated robbery at ATM

- Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is searching for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at a Chase ATM in the 17200 block of FM 1093 on January 16.

According to authorities, a Loomis armored truck employee was servicing an ATM when he was approach by two males with semi-automatic handguns. The men disarmed the guard and demanded he open the ATM.

Both suspects are described as black males, approximately 6'0", and slender. Both were wearing black sweats, a black bask exposing only the eyes, gloves, and black shoes.

The suspects left in a white, mid-2000s model GMC Yukon with upgraded rims and tinted windows.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at (281) 342-8477.