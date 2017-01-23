Texas EquuSearch seeking help to find missing man

- Texas EquuSearch posted the following statement on its website and Facebook page on Sunday:

23 year-old Amon Gift was last seen by anyone on January 20th 2017 in Houston, Texas. But it is thought he might be in the area of Brookeland, Texas. Amon is driving a white, 2008 Dodge Durango SXT. It is unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Amon was wearing. Amon has the tattoo of a dragon on his right arm, and an armor shield tattooed on his left arm. If you have seen Amon Gift since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning his disappearance; please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 - or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.