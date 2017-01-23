High school students robbed, suspects in custody

- The director of communications for the Spring Independent School District released the following statement on Monday:

Five Carl Wunsche Sr. High School students reported that four of them were robbed this morning while waiting at the bus stop located at Imperial Brook Dr. and Imperial Lake Dr. The Spring ISD Police Department investigated the incident, and we are pleased to report that the robbery suspects have been apprehended and are in custody. The safety of all our students is our top priority and we take matters like these very seriously.