Patriots & Falcons heading to Super Bowl LI News Patriots & Falcons heading to Super Bowl LI

- The Atlanta Falcons will be playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI here in Houston!

At the Texans Grille Falcons fans celebrated the big NFC Championship win 44 to 21. This is the Falcons second time to go to a Super Bowl, the first to play it here in Houston.

At Lucky's Pub in east downtown Patriots fans celebrated their huge win, beating the Steelers 36 to 17. This is the Patriots second time to play here in Houston for the Super Bowl.