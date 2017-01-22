Old girl gets a second chance,

With the wagging tails and adorable youthful faces of all the puppies currently awaiting homes in shelters everywhere, it can be a bit harder for a dog who has already been around the block to find a new family.

One older dog called Lucky lived up to her name on January 18 when her grey-whiskered face tugged at the heartstrings of a family and she was finally able to leave the Nebraska Humane Society to a second forever home.

A comparison of Lucky’s face the day before she was adopted and the day she found her new owners was shared by a Redditor, who made a side-by-side photo. I

Meet Lucky an 11-year-old Bloodhound mix who knows sit, stay, come and down. She's looking for a place to call home, will it be with you? Thanks to your sharing efforts last week, 13-year-old Bullet found a home the very next day. Can the same thing be the case for Lucky? The only way we'll know is if your share her story! Posted by Nebraska Humane Society on Wednesday, 18 January 2017