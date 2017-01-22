Wind causes damage

- Pictures show what Juanita Martinez woke up to Sunday morning, a large tree on the top of her truck.



"We had went out and they had called us, a neighbor had called us and said a big tree fell on top of the truck", says Martinez.



Several neighbors witnessed what happened. Some even shot cell phone video of what they saw.



"We were passing by, I was coming to visit my mom she lives here and so we heard the thud and it was the tree falling down", says Luis Orozco.



By the afternoon the tree had already been chopped down and the road had been cleared.



The Martinez family isn't sure if insurance will cover the cost to fix their car. They do however, want to warn others of where you park when there is a wind advisory out.



"Move your cars, move your cars somewhere where there are no trees just move them", says Martinez.



"Just be careful I mean the wind is dangerous, be aware of your kids, God knows what could happen", says Edgar Madrid who witnessed what happened.