United Airlines issues ground stop for all domestic flights

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 22 2017 07:14PM CST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 08:24PM CST

A ground stop issued by United Airlines on all domestic flights has been lifted. The airline said they are working to get their flights on their way.

 

United Airlines tweet Sunday evening that a ground stop was issued for all domestic flights due to an IT issue.


