United Airlines issues ground stop for all domestic flights

A ground stop issued by United Airlines on all domestic flights has been lifted. The airline said they are working to get their flights on their way.
UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.— United (@united) January 23, 2017
United Airlines tweet Sunday evening that a ground stop was issued for all domestic flights due to an IT issue.
A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.— United (@united) January 23, 2017