Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker off Galveston Island

- The Coast Guard, Galveston police and Galveston Island Beach Patrol are searching for a kayaker who went missing Sunday afternoon.

The kayaker was last seen a half mile off the west seawall on Galveston Island. the kayaker was reported missing at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The kayaker is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8", in a green kayak, wearing camouflague waders and a life jacket.

Anyone with information should call the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.