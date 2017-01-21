Man dead after northeast Houston shooting News Man dead after northeast Houston shooting Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Houston.

Detectives say it started with an altercation between two men. One man allegedly pulled out a knife and the other pulled out a gun and shot that man in the chest once.

The man who fired that shot was taken in by police for questioning.

No charges have been filed in the case. Police say they will refer the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office or a grand jury to determine whether or not this case was intentional or because of self defense.