Houston Women's March has large turnout News Houston Women's March has large turnout

- Saturday afternoon thousands of Houstonian's gathered to participate in the Houston Women's March.



"They've never seen a crowd in Houston, Texas, the fourth largest city in the country, as big as this here today", says police CHIEF Art Acevedo.



"We wanted to be a part of the biggest march we've had since I've lived here for the past 25 years", says Scooter Skutre who participated.



Some carrying posters, others brought it their children. "This is a fantastic opportunity to understand a peaceful transfer of power by also the power of protest", says Jennifer Battle.



After marching through the closed off streets downtown a tall was held outside City Hall. Speakers talked about a variety of issues, from reproductive rights to equal pay.



"We believe in equal pay, we believe in health care for all, I believe that my children should grow up in a country where they feel safe and secure", says Battle.



"We have to change the government from the ground up, I could have gone to D.C. By you know what I'm here in Houston and we have work to do here", says human rights activist Keshia Thomas who spoke at the rally.



This took place a day after President Donald Trump took office.



"I think many of us here today are really worried about women's reproductive freedom and the risk to that we are already seeing in the first 24 hours, so hard why we are here", says Jackie Ford.



Local representatives like Mayor Sylvester Turner turned out, as well as Congressman Al Green. "I want to show solidarity to Houston, I chose not to go to Washington because I could not celebrate the ascendency of the presidency of a person that calls women dogs", says congressman Green.





