Duck plays chicken with tiger News Duck plays chicken with tiger The duck flew into the tiger's pool in his enclosure, before deciding to play around with the huge wild cat, weaving and diving out of his grasp every time Jalur tried to get close, or swipe at it.

This wild duck showed no shortage of pluck when it took on 270 pound tiger, Jalur, a male Sumatran tiger, at Symbio Wildlife Park in Australia

Symbio staff member Kevin Fallon told Storyful the duck-and-tiger game lasted about 10 minutes and at the end, Jalur retreated from the pool to a patch of shade nearby to contemplate his defeat.

Credit: Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful