Tiny puppy takes steps with therapist's help

Staffy pup Arlo is taking her first assisted steps after grueling operations and a little TLC from a physiotherapist. Arlo was brought into the care of Animal Welfare League Queensland in a laundry basket, unable to walk.
Arlo could only move by dragging herself by her back legs, so her carers started a crowdfunding campaign for $3000, managing to raise $5085 in 16 days.
Vets were unable to determine the cause of Arlo’s paralysis, but the tiny pup was subject to a grueling spinal tap, which cost the volunteer organisation thousands of dollars.
“Her ambition is to be like the big dogs she is fostered with. This combined with hydrotherapy, massage, manipulation, a daily exercise regime and a potentially lifesaving course of antibiotics, have all made an incredible difference,” AWLQLD said in a statement.