Tiny puppy takes steps with therapist's help News Tiny puppy takes steps with therapist's help Brought into the care of Animal Welfare League Queensland in a laundry basket, unable to walk, a sweet pup has undergone surgery to be able to walk again. Arlo wants to play with the big dogs around her and that ambition plus lots of TLC is paying off

Staffy pup Arlo is taking her first assisted steps after grueling operations and a little TLC from a physiotherapist. Arlo was brought into the care of Animal Welfare League Queensland in a laundry basket, unable to walk.

Arlo could only move by dragging herself by her back legs, so her carers started a crowdfunding campaign for $3000, managing to raise $5085 in 16 days.

Vets were unable to determine the cause of Arlo’s paralysis, but the tiny pup was subject to a grueling spinal tap, which cost the volunteer organisation thousands of dollars.

“Her ambition is to be like the big dogs she is fostered with. This combined with hydrotherapy, massage, manipulation, a daily exercise regime and a potentially lifesaving course of antibiotics, have all made an incredible difference,” AWLQLD said in a statement.