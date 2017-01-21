Protestors get creative with humorous placards in womens' marches around the world

Millions of women around the world gathered together on Saturday in marches of solidarity Many displaying their creativity in the signs they carried. Here are a few:
Pretty good #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/93Kc1UCCis— People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 21, 2017
these fandom related signs at the women's march are iconic #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/3jqllLrIoR— PerksOfBeingAFanboy. (@LiamKelsall) January 21, 2017
a few favorites #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/GK12En0TUK— Blondes Do It Better (@FlawlessBIonde) January 21, 2017
a few favorites #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/y5PYHt4Cts— maddie⁶ (@zapseattle) January 21, 2017
Beat That ....#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/N4JDx3wgED— Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) January 21, 2017