Thousands of Houston women march from City Hall in response to Trump presidency

- THousands of Houston women gathered to march from City Hall to make their voices heard about Trump's presidency. It is a sister event to the Womens' March on Washington taking place in D.C., and the march began from City Hall this afternoon at 12pm. The demonstration is also spearheaded in surrounding communities around the state that cannot, for whatever reason, make it to D.C. According to the Houston Womens' March spokesperson, the event was held to "stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, our families and our children, recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our county.'

The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us: immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, and survivors of sexual assault. Our communities are hurting and scared. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear. In the spirit of democracy and in honor of the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. This march will send a bold message that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all. HEAR OUR VOICE.