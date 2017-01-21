Shia LaBeouf launches four-year-long protest with continuous live-stream

- Actor Shia LaBeouf spent part of Inauguration Day launching a continuous, four-year-long protest against President Donald Trump.

The protest comes in the form of a small camera mounted to the side of the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

For the next four years, it will stream uninterrupted live video to the website HeWillNotDivide.us, a page that encourages protesters to deliver the words "He will not divide us," into the lens in protest of Trump.

Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, made headlines Friday for his use of the camera, where he spent three hours reciting the five-word chant.

At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump."