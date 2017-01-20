Atlanta City Hall filled with anti-Trump protesters News Atlanta City Hall filled with anti-Trump protesters It began small, but within minutes of Donald Trump taking the Oath of Office as the 45th President of the United States, demonstrators appeared from different sections of downtown, temporarily blocking traffic.

- It began small, but within minutes of Donald Trump taking the Oath of Office as the 45th President of the United States, demonstrators appeared from different sections of downtown, temporarily blocking traffic.

A cameo of a giant orange head joined in. pic.twitter.com/nk2yjvppJo — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

Police had their hands full. They allowed the inaugural day demonstrators to make their way to a rally location. The demonstrators ended up at City Hall. Meanwhile down the street, the State Capitol steps were blocked off with lines of state troopers.

A couple dozen protesters March in downtown. They say they don't simply oppose new pres., but govt.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/CSLLeO656u — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

The protest crowd has swelled to 60 now, they chant for change just as Donald Trump is sworn in.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ul5TFSvij6 — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

A second significantly larger group joined. The throng now more than 250 yelled, I don't have no pres.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/vW4mxE3sSy — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

The protesters chanted "we don't have a president." But the anti-Trump message was only part of the loud and colorful demonstrations.

One protest was organized by a coalition of community groups called the Georgia January 20th coalition. They called for Atlanta to be declared a sanctuary city and submitted a list of demands to the mayor's office following the demonstration. A representative said the mayor's office would review the demands and would respond.

A small group right now is inside mayor's office. The will not see mayor but deliver a letter.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/RF2bmX7F73 — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

Organizers of the other group, We the People, said they want to use anger resulting from Trump's election to drive social, political and economic justice.

City official K Parks is always sent to put out a fire. She listens to demands in mayor's office.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/KXf7E5CM4f — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

Lisa Mestas, a delegate for Bernie Sanders at the democratic convention, rattled off a host of issues from global warming to subsidized education that she believes in. She said she doesn't believe president Trump supports any of her issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

NEXT ARTICLE: Protest turn violent near Inauguration Parade in D.C.