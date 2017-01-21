WATCH LIVE: Women's March on Washington

Following a day that saw the inauguration of a new president and unruly protests in the streets of the nation's capital, thousands of women are descending upon Washington, D.C. in a show of force on Donald Trump's first full day in office.

The Women's March on Washington could see numbers of over 200,000. Organizers say the demonstration is designed to push for a greater voice for women as the new president takes office.

"We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country, says a statement on the group’s official website.

Women's groups across the nation - and the world - are expected to join in and march in solidarity with the group.

"I'm definitely for the rights of everyone and want the new administration to remember that all women are equal to men," a woman who identified herself as a social worker told FOX 5's Alexandra Limon.

"I’m here for my children – they’re bi-racial and I want them to be treated equally," another woman told Limon.

The gathering will feature a morning rally and afternoon march comes just one day after protesters set fires and threw bricks at police during protest that led to more than 200 arrests. Law enforcement officer prevented the chaos from spilling into Trump's formal parade and evening balls.

About 100 protesters smashed windows of downtown businesses, including a Starbucks, a Bank of America and a McDonald's as they denounced Trump's presidency.

"They began to destroy property, throw objects at people, through windows. A large percentage of this small group was armed with crowbars and hammers," said the city's interim police chief, Peter Newsham. Six officers suffered minor injuries, he said.

The confrontation began an hour before Trump took the oath of office and escalated several hours later as the crowd of protesters swelled to more than 1,000. It was unclear whether these groups will be active on Saturday.

The Women's March on Washington features a morning rally with a speaking lineup that includes a series of celebrities, Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrara, Amy Schumer, Frances McDormand and Zendaya, among them.

The morning is expected to begin with fog and drizzle with temps in the 40s. Milder temperatures and clouds will move in later in the day. Caitlin Roth has the full forecast online: http://www.fox5dc.com/weather/forecast-video/53393725-story