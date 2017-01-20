President George H.W. Bush & Former First lady recovering News President George H.W. Bush & Former First lady recovering

- The 41st President George H.W. Bush was extubated Friday morning and is breathing well on his own. He and the former first lady are both still in the hospital, but both in stable condition.

The former President went into the hospital on Saturday after suffering from acute respiratory problems that stemmed from pneumonia. Former first lady Barbara Bush was also admitted into the hospital with bronchitis.

On Friday their son Neil and their daughter-in-law Maria visited them in the hospital. Their son former President George W. Bush posted on social media that everyone's prayers are working.

"They are going to keep them in ICU for the foreseeable future for observation and Mrs. Bush is remaining in the hospital for her health through the weekend as a precaution so we are in a take it slow type of mode, but the news is definitely good", says Jim McGrath, a family spokesperson.

President George H.W. Bush was unable to attend President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, but we're told he wrote a letter congratulating him last week.