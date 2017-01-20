Drivers impacted by Friday night storm News Drivers impacted by Friday night storm

- Driving through Houston you could see exactly how Friday nights storm impacted the area.

On the west side of town streets like Harwin temporarily flooded.

On the east side neighborhoods in Baytown had high water. Harris County Flood Control officials say nearly four inches hit the ground.

One family says they had to pull over and wait for the water to go down, before heading home for the night.

"I would describe it like we were sitting in the middle of Galveston, like seriously, in the middle of the ocean because there were waves coming as the cars were going by and we were like we don't want to waves to pick up the truck".

Remeber if you're out driving and see high standing water, be safe and don't drive through it.