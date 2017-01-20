Texans celebrate Trump inauguration News Texans celebrate Trump inauguration On the east side of Sugar Land they soaked in the new president's words and the companion promise of better days and better lives for all.

"I think our country at this time needs someone who is very strong, who is not intimidated, and is willing to stand up for the people. And we are so lucky to have him," said Terese Raia of Spirit of Freedom Republican Women.

It was a gathering of conservative-minded citizens, most with plenty of life under their belt.

"His message about God and God being with us definitely reassured a lot of Americans today," said Trump supporter Lauren Springob.

"Keep your promises to the Americans. Drain the swamp," added Trump supporter Nikki Henrichson.

The pledge of "change" from this previously non-political President has triggered a degree of optimism few here have ever felt.

"It's exciting to see that jobs are going to be going up and that companies are going to be staying here," said Phyllis Worsham of the Spirit of Freedom Republican Women.

At a celebratory pre-inaugural breakfast, there was the same surplus of confidence in the new commander in chief and his signature mission to secure the border.

"I am not anti-immigrant, but I am pro-country and you can't have a country if people can walk in at will and take the places of our citizens," said Evelyn Brennan, Tri-County Republican Women.

Having immigrated to America legally as a child, Trump supporter Elisa Sharp capsulized the collective sense of fresh trust and genuine relief.

"I think now we have a chance. He has our back," said Sharp.