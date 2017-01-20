Two students injured in Alief school bus-car accident

- Two Hastings High School students are among four people injured when an Alief Independent School District bus and car crashed in southwest Houston.

The bus was carrying Elsik High School students when the accident was reported on South Dairy Ashford Road near Bissonnet Street at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A spokesman for Alief ISD says none of the students on the bus were injured. The Hastings students were passengers in the car. Of the four people in the car who were injured, two of them were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center while the other two people were taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Police are trying to determine what caused the vehicle accident.