DC Starbucks store removes tables, chairs from seating area ahead of inauguration

- A coffee shop in downtown D.C. removed tables and chairs from the seating area over concerns with crowds during Friday's inauguration.

The Starbucks Coffee on 7th and E Streets cleared the seating area on Wednesday.

Employees told FOX 5’s Bob Barnard that the tables and chairs were removed to discourage any problems that might come up by people lingering inside during the inauguration. Starbuck's officials told FOX 5 that the furniture was moved to accommodate any extra foot traffic associated with the Inauguration.

Many streets in the area have begun to shut down ahead of the Friday's inaugural festivities.