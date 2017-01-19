Louisiana deputy recovering at TIRR hospitalized for infection

- Deputy Nick Tullier has been transferred to Memorial Hermann Medical Center to receive treatment for an infection, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tullier has been receiving rehab treatment at TIRR Memorial Hermann after being shot with five other officers in Louisiana in July 2016. Tullier was in a coma for four months then transferred to TIRR.

Dr. Donald Molony with Memorial Herman says Tullier's infection is common with this type of injury and it is responding well to antibiotics.

"The infection Deputy Tullier is being treated for is quite common in these types of injuries. Occasionally fluid associated with the infection may have to be drained surgically but in this case that wasn't necessary. We have been treating the infection with antibiotics and it is responding well. We expect to be able to discharge him in good condition very soon so he can continue his rehabilitation at TIRR Memorial Hermann," Dr. Molony said in a statement.