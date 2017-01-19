Former president and first lady remain hospitalized but improving News Former president and first lady remain hospitalized but improving George H.W. Bush the nations 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday.

- "We're not out of the woods but we can see the edge of the forest," said Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath.

George H.W. Bush, the nation's 41st president, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday. That was due to breathing issues from a bout with pneumonia.

He took a turn for the worse Wednesday morning. McGrath says the former president remains in I.C.U. in stable condition and doctors are monitoring him for extubation.

"They feel like the procedure they used the tube for was such a success he should be able to have the tube out soon," said McGrath. "The sooner the better but not till he's ready for it."

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist hospital Wednesday for bronchitis.

"She herself reports that she feels a thousand percent better," McGrath said.

George W. Bush, the 43rd president, posted this on Facebook; "Your prayers are working. 41 and mom are doing much better today and fighting on. Thanks for your messages of love and support for mother and dad. Laura W. Bush and I look forward to representing them at the inauguration tomorrow while they continue to recover in Houston."

"I'm a believer in the power of prayer. I believe it and I believe it's helping the Bushes too. I know they're believers in prayer they say their prayers every night, so all I can say is keep it up," McGrath said.