Super Bowl security involves those with two... and four legs

In just a few days U.S. Marshal Gary Blankinship will be swearing in more than 60 officers and their K9’s.

"The people we are swearing in are explosive detective K9 units who are coming in to assist with Super Bowl operation", says U.S. Marshal Blankinship.

These officers are from around the country and world. From California, to New York, even Guam.

"They are officers from local police departments, they are officers from local sheriff’s departments who do not have authority outside their jurisdiction so when we bring them in to assist, we specially deputize them under Federal powers, under the authority of the United States Marshal Services", says U.S. Marshal Blankinship

The group will assist in bomb detection but also with general security.

"I mean we could walk through a room and look all over the room and there's no way we could find it, dogs walk in a room and they will find it in a moment", says deputy U.S. Marshal and K9 handler Shannon Nash.

Dozens of agencies will be working together for Super Bowl 51, from officers on the streets to those at larger sanctioned events.

"Security is really important to us so it's really a team effort no one agency can do this alone, just on the scope and scale, this is a huge event over a ten day period so that's why here at the emergency operation center we'll be having, federal partners, state partners, local partners", says Francisco Sanchez, spokesperson for the Harris County Office of Homeland Security

"The whole goal is to make sure that everyone that attends it, attends it safely, goes home safely and that we have no major incidents here”, says U.S. Marshal Blankinship.