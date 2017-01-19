Sewage on southeast Houston neighborhood angers local residents News Sewage on southeast Houston neighborhood angers local residents As the clouds lift from Houston's city line, the aftermath of Wednesday's storms is becoming clear from the ground below. Officials say flooding from the White Oak Bayou carried trash and debris into the heart of this neighborhood in southeast Houston.

"It smells and it's unhealthy, but the other problem is that this is going to detract from the value of the homes," Duane Failing, a concerned resident.

Duane Failing says trash liters the trees every time the Bayou floods. But what's worse than the trash hanging from the trees, is what the eye can't see.

City officials say more than a million gallons from the 69th Street Wastewater Treatment plant was released untreated.

Most of the trash has been cleaned up from the shores along the Buffalo Bayou downtown.But on Wrightwood Street we found feminine hygiene products and plastic bags hanging from the trees.

"It doesn't feel good because I'm an asthmatic and i have problems sometimes," said James Mozur.

According to OSHA, floodwater can often contain infectious organisms, including intestinal bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and the Hepatitis A Virus.

The city assures the public water system is safe, but urges those with private wells to boil their water prior to using it for any purpose.

As for Jim and the other residents on this street, they say they pay taxes and shouldn't have to deal with this.