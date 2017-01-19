Customer payment information compromised at Houston Popeye's locations

- A data breach at some Houston-area Popeye’s locations may have put customer’s debit and credit card payment information at risk including including the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date and security code.

Popeye’s announced the breach today and said customers are no longer at risk from the malware at the affected locations. The breach affects customers who visited the affected locations between May 5, 2016 and August 18, 2016.

16425 Imperial Valley Drive, Houston, Texas

2406 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, Texas

1710 Highway 90, Liberty, Texas

404 W. Parkwood, Friendswood, Texas

9802 FM1764, Texas City, Texas

6804 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas

1153 W. Main Street, League City, Texas

3308 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, North Carolina

1507 N. Main Street, Tarboro, North Carolina

214 Central Drive, East Dublin, Georgia

According to Popeye’s, the company was alerted to unusual activity by their credit card processor. Popeye’s launched an investigation and found that malware on the payment system collected data from customers’ debit and credit cards.

Popeye’s says the malware has been removed and additional security has been added to prevent another breach. Popeyes encourages anyone who may be affected to monitor their account statements and credit scores carefully and consider contacting credit agencies like Equifax, Experian, and Transunion to place a fraud alert on their file or a security freeze on their credit reports.