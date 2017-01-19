Customer payment information compromised at Houston Popeye's locations

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A data breach at some Houston-area Popeye’s locations may have put customer’s debit and credit card payment information at risk including including the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date and security code.
Popeye’s announced the breach today and said customers are no longer at risk from the malware at the affected locations. The breach affects customers who visited the affected locations between May 5, 2016 and August 18, 2016.
16425 Imperial Valley Drive, Houston, Texas
2406 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, Texas
1710 Highway 90, Liberty, Texas
404 W. Parkwood, Friendswood, Texas
9802 FM1764, Texas City, Texas
6804 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas
1153 W. Main Street, League City, Texas
3308 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, North Carolina
1507 N. Main Street, Tarboro, North Carolina
214 Central Drive, East Dublin, Georgia
According to Popeye’s, the company was alerted to unusual activity by their credit card processor. Popeye’s launched an investigation and found that malware on the payment system collected data from customers’ debit and credit cards.
Popeye’s says the malware has been removed and additional security has been added to prevent another breach. Popeyes encourages anyone who may be affected to monitor their account statements and credit scores carefully and consider contacting credit agencies like Equifax, Experian, and Transunion to place a fraud alert on their file or a security freeze on their credit reports.