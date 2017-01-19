Nine people arrested in connection to undercover prostitution sting

- Nine people were arrested in connection with an undercover prostitution sting near Cypress Creek Parkway and Kuykendahl Road in northwest Harris County. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the operation happened during the second week of January.

"The operation was focused on the supply and demand for prostitution near residential areas and in business districts of Precinct 4," according to Precinct 4 spokesman.

Nine people were arrested and charged for offenses ranging from misdemeanor prostitution to felony possession of various controlled substances, including Heroin and Cocaine. According to the Precinct 4 statement:

"One of the males arrested for prostitution was also wanted on nine Class C warrants. Another male was found to have an active felony robbery warrant issued in Minnesota.

During the operation, one of the males was arrested while soliciting an investigator with his 7-year-old daughter in the car with him. The child was safely returned to the mother and Child Protective Services will further investigate the living conditions of the child."



“The goal of these and similar operations is to dampen and ultimately eliminate the blatant prostitution on the streets near our neighborhoods and business districts of Harris County, Precinct 4,” Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said.



