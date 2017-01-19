Father of five shot and killed while his children slept inside the home

- A father of five was shot and killed at his Northwest Harris county home this morning. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 1:30am this morning. There were five children inside the father's home at Bihia Forest Drive when the shooting happened,

According to one of the daughter's who was inside the home, she heard gunshots outside their house. When she went to find out what happened, she discovered her 37-year-old dad lying in the attached garage--dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators have no motive nor suspect information at this time. If you have any information in this case, please contact Houston CRIMESTOPPERS at 713.222.8477