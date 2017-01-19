Accused killer Markeith Loyd makes first court appearance News Accused killer Markeith Loyd makes first court appearance Murder suspect Markeith Loyd said he plans to represent himself during a fiery first appearance in court Thursday morning at the Orange County Jail.

- Murder suspect Markeith Loyd said he plans to represent himself during a fiery first appearance in court Thursday morning at the Orange County Jail.

Loyd was appearing for homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and will soon face more charges when Orlando police finish charging him with the killing of Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd is accused of killing Sade Dixon and their unborn child in December and Lt. Clayton last week.

Loyd was apprehended Tuesday at an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Lescot Lane near Raleigh and Conley Street in the Carver Shores area about 7 p.m., police said

He was injured during the arrest and spent 21 hours in the hospital before being taken to the Orange County Jail.

Armed guards pushed him out the back doors of Orlando Regional Medical Center in a wheelchair, with a bandaged head and left eye Wednesday.

Loyd faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful killing of an unborn child.

Loyd remains being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.