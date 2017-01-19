Overturned dumptruck and vehicle fire cause massive delays on North Loop

- A fiery crash is causing massive delays at I-610 and T.C. Jester. One of the drivers involved in the accident fled the scene, police are still searching for that driver. The accident caused a dump truck to roll over, and the SUV involved to go up in flames.

The crash occurred around 5 am this morning according to Houston Transtar on the north loop I-610 EB near TC jester at the exit 14 ramp. The wet weather may have been a factor, but it is not yet known what caused the crash.

According to authorities on the scene, the crash involved a red SUV and a waste management dump truck. Police say that it appears the truck swerved and hit the railing for the exit ramp. Both drivers we able to get out of their vehicles safely, but the driver of the SUV fled the scene. Now this accident has caused traffic to be backed up for hours causing quite a pain for drivers during the morning commute. Traffic is currently backed up all the way to Beechnut street because of the crash. Hazmat team is on the scene waiting to clear all the debris on the roadway.

The driver of the SUV involved remains at large, if you have any information that can help police new records to call crimestoppers at 713222 tips. In Northwest Houston