Parents outraged after teacher won't let students watch Trump Inauguration

A teacher in Williamston, Michigan reportedly will not allow his fourth-grade students to watch President-elect Trump's inauguration speech Friday. In an email to parents Monday, the teacher, Brett Meteyer said he will let students watch Trump's inauguration ceremony, but will not show the speech because he fears what the 45th president could say.

Many parents say the teacher is wrong for banning the historic event from his students. "I think it's for parents to handle political things with their kids and being able to decide whetheror not they watch it. It makes me sad that the kids would be shielded from that rather than giving them the opportunity to rise to the occasion and tackle those things," said one parent.

The teacher is facing a heated controversy over this decision