Suspect barricaded in SE Houston following brief police pursuit

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 18 2017 10:01PM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 10:04PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston police are responding to a SWAT call at a residence at 6303 Crestridge where at least one suspect is barricaded.

The call originally started as a traffic stop which turned into a brief police pursuit. The suspect arrived at the residence and barricaded themselves inside.


