Fans react as Jeff Bagwell elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame News Fans react as Jeff Bagwell elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame Last year he fell short by fifteen votes. The rumor was he'd make it this time, he had to. Current players say he deserves it for more than just what he accomplished on the field.

- Sheer joy followed the announcement. The noise inside the Baker Street Pub in the Woodlands was deafening. For fans like Kevin Crouch who actually went to Cooperstown to see Craig Biggio get inducted, it's long overdue recognition for one of the legendary "Killer B's."

“He had the power but also the smarts. like Biggio. He represented Houston sports in a way that makes us all proud,” Crouch said.

The mood inside the Baker Street Pub in the Woodland where fans had gathered to watch the announcement was hopeful but not exactly confident beforehand. Bagwell had come close before--tantalizingly close. Last year he fell short by fifteen votes. The rumor was he'd make it this time, he had to. Current players say he deserves it for more than just what he accomplished on the field.

“He hangs behind the scenes and he helps a lot of players that are currently on the Astros. He's a good dude, man and you want those guys to succeed and be acknowledged. He deserves it and we are happy for him.” said Astro Lance McCullers.

He's just the second Astro to make it in, and the feeling is that it's about time there was another.

“There have been a lot of really talented guys in and out of this organization and it's great to see it pay off,” said Astro George Stringer.

As for Crouch, it's time to plan another trip to upstate New York.

“We're going to do it again to see Baggy. After number 7 comes number 5 and with number five comes number seven,” Crouch said.