Local Vietnam veteran receives Bronze Star medal News Local Vietnam veteran receives Bronze Star medal After 42 years, an air force veteran finally received his Medal of Honor from the Department of Defense.

Years went by and it was actually Air Force sergeant Michael Riggs's children who brought it to the attention of State Representative Pete Olson. It took him just four months to get the badge in hand. He presented it to Riggs today.

Michael Riggs, veteran Air Force Sergeant, who after 42 years received his Bronze Star medal today for his heroism during the Vietnam War.

Riggs exposed himself to rocket attacks and small arms fire, while helping his fellow servicemen evacuate from Saigon.

"He did his job, brought people home that never would have come home, he came home, I just want to say this, thank you, thank you, thank you," said a congressman Pete Olson.

Olson was instrumental in helping Riggs obtain his award after Riggs' son brought it to his attention that his father never received his badge.

"We made some calls and said oh my gosh he got that award and DOD was great, once they had that information like that they rectified the bad situation and that's why Michael is here today," said Olson.

Riggs's family says they're thankful for his service and proud of all he is.

Olson says Riggs heroism should be celebrated, especially since when Vietnam vets came home from the war, they were not always treated with respect, or thanked for their service.