Residents recovering from heavy rain and flooding News Residents recovering from heavy rain and flooding Downpours yielded some of the worst flooding across Houston evidenced in months.

Along Braeswood Drive near Kirby, streets had to be shutdown due to an open manhole, gushing out water and sewage.

Several cars stalled out and had to be towed away.

In Bellaire, a garage inundated with flood water.

On the north side, a community far too accustomed to the plight of mother natures wrath.

Philip Jones says it'll take the water a couple of days to recede. In the meantime he says he and his family will just have to cope with their neighborhood under water.

"We ain't got no cup, we can't dip it out of there you know, because if we do, it's going to come back anyway you know, so that's how we dealing with that," said Jones.

Domingo Fuentes has been watching the river that wasn't here yesterday inch closer to his front door all day. He says the stagnant water in the street keeps his yard looking like this.

Just down the street front Fuentes house, kids walked home, soaking wet from their commute home from school.

With more rain on the way, this could persist, and even get worse.