Phoenix Zoo's famous resident roars for camera

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 17 2017 06:17PM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 04:38PM CST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - The Phoenix Zoo managed to capture, on camera, something that is not too common to capture.

They managed to capture the roar of Kitambi, the Zoo's lion, on Monday.

Some visitors to the Phoenix Zoo have been lucky enough to hear the lion roar. Now, Kitambi's roar is available for all to enjoy.

Kitambi, seven, has always been a favorite at the zoo, and the roar is described as a "Territorial Roar", a loud vocalization that lasts up to 30 seconds.

Heather Vetter, a Carnivore Keeper at the Phoenix Zoo, said Kitambi releases the roar, every morning and night.

