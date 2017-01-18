Family dog kills infant girl in San Marcos

Animal control officers in San Marcos have impounded a family dog that investigators say killed a baby in her home on January 17.

Officials say at around 1:30 p.m., EMS and San Marcos police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sagewood for a report of a two-month-old who was unresponsive and had suffered numerous animal bites.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

Police and Child Protective Services began an investigation. Investigators say the father of child told them that he fell asleep while the child was napping in an infant bouncer. The father says he woke up about 20 minutes later to find the baby unresponsive and cold to the touch with obvious injury.

Animal control was contacted and a German shepherd was impounded from inside the home. Investigators say the dog was submissive when approached. The dog is a pet that has been with the family for more than eight years.

The dog will be impounded for at least 10 days. It will then be determined if the dog will be euthanized.

An official autopsy is pending as the investigation continues.