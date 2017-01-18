Quick-striking storms cause traffic turmoil

- A quick-moving storm system prompted warnings for tornadoes and flash floods in southeast Texas early on Wednesday morning.

The weather conditions caused METRO to suspend service for the METRORail Green Line. Purple Line service was limited between Palm Center and East Downtown while Red Line service was suspended between Burnett and Hermann.

School closures/delays

Fort Bend ISD - two hour delayed start time

Houston Community College campuses - delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday

St. Mark's Episcopal School - delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday

For a list of roads closed because of high water levels, visit https://traffic.houstontranstar.org/roadclosures/#highwater.