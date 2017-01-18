Former President George H.W. Bush taken to Houston Methodist Hospital

- Former President George H.W. Bush, the 41st in U.S. history, was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital Central - Texas Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

President Bush fell and broke a vertebra in July 15, 2015 at his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, but recovered well from that experience and even threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park on April 12, 2016. He also spent a week at Houston Methodist in December 2014 after he had experienced shortness of breath.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, administered by the National Archives and Records Administration, is located on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station.